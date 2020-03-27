Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WJG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective (up from GBX 255 ($3.35)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Watkin Jones from GBX 282 ($3.71) to GBX 267 ($3.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th.

WJG traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 153.80 ($2.02). 530,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 231.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 234.08. The firm has a market cap of $395.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. Watkin Jones has a 1 year low of GBX 195.40 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 299.50 ($3.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

