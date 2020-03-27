Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:HZD traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 110.40 ($1.45). 142,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 142.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 152.58. Horizon Discovery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 198 ($2.60).

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

