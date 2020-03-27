Peel Hunt Trims CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Target Price to GBX 1,130

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,130 ($14.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of CVSG stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 855 ($11.25). The company had a trading volume of 332,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,115. The firm has a market cap of $604.10 million and a P/E ratio of 73.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,039.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,040.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20. CVS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 492.80 ($6.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,290 ($16.97).

In related news, insider Richard A. Connell acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 784 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £49,392 ($64,972.38).

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

