Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

CSPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

CSPR opened at $4.69 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

About Peloton Interactive

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

