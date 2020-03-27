PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 84.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,349. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan purchased 39,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,956 shares of company stock worth $60,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

