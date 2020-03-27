Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 118.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Nomura lowered their price objective on Apple from to in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $10.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,923,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,584,360. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.30. The firm has a market cap of $1,083.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.