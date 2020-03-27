Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.02% of Penske Automotive Group worth $41,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,113,000 after purchasing an additional 75,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 786.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 61,055 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 99.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE PAG opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

