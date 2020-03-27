Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,643. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 125,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

