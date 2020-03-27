Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s previous close.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.29.

PEN stock opened at $155.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $194.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $870,511.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total value of $385,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,920 shares of company stock worth $7,049,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

