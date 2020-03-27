Peony (PNY) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $45,286.49 and approximately $2,401.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,631,430 coins and its circulating supply is 2,511,602 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

