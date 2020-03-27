People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,222 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. Stephens cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.58. 567,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,726,226. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.