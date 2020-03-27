PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $144.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $138.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,853,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,449. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.14. The stock has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,160,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

