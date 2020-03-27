Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.30% from the company’s previous close.

PRDO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,039. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $678.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,212.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

