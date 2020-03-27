Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the February 27th total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 161,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Shares of PESI opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.