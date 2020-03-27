Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 280.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.54 on Friday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Perrigo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

