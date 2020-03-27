Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of Perrigo worth $27,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,557,000 after purchasing an additional 650,241 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,057,000 after acquiring an additional 308,298 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $11,812,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 312,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 188,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $7,971,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,807. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

