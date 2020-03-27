Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,470

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,110 ($40.91) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,250 ($42.75)) on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,096 ($40.73) to GBX 3,275 ($43.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,830 ($37.23) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Persimmon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,936 ($38.62).

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,947.50 ($25.62) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,665.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,527.89. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78).

In other news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total transaction of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

