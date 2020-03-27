Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

PRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

PRSP opened at $19.32 on Friday. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter.

