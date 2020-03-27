Peter Kaes Sells 10,000 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $44.29. 480,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.38. Rapid7 Inc has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.