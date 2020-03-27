PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Given “Hold” Rating at Cfra

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

Shares of PTR stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.04. 10,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,363. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetroChina by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 272,964 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,457,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 6,874.4% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 196,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 193,309 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 182,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,506,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

