Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €128.17 ($149.03).

ETR:PFV traded down €11.90 ($13.84) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €126.60 ($147.21). 36,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52-week low of €104.40 ($121.40) and a 52-week high of €163.30 ($189.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €136.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €145.43.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

