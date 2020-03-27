Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,148,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,447,868. The firm has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

