Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630,039 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Pfizer worth $3,482,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,036,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,447,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.