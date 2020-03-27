Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $824,815.18 and approximately $220,546.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Hotbit, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

