Philip Vafiadis Acquires 168,750 Shares of Titomic Ltd (ASX:TTT) Stock

Titomic Ltd (ASX:TTT) insider Philip Vafiadis bought 168,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$140,062.50 ($99,335.11).

Philip Vafiadis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Philip Vafiadis sold 200,000 shares of Titomic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59), for a total value of A$165,000.00 ($117,021.28).

Titomic stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$0.54 ($0.38). The stock had a trading volume of 470,490 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.95. Titomic Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.50 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.68 ($1.90). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.75.

Titomic Company Profile

Titomic Limited operates in the additive manufacturing sector in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of the Titomic Kinetic Fusion process, an automated additive manufacturing process that is used for the application of cold-gas dynamic spraying of titanium or titanium alloy particles onto a scaffold to produce a load bearing structure.

