Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $52.33. 1,770,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,717,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

