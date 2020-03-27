Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Short Interest Update

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,238,900 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 27th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PSXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

PSXP traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. 997,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,876. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 52.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.