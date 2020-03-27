Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 6,044 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.92. The stock had a trading volume of 475,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,450. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $173.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.9947 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.