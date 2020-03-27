Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 1,686.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 76,982 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

FIBR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.26. 6,229 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a 1-year low of $96.50 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

