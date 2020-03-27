Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 4,251,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,180. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

