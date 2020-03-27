Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,750,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $482,000.

Shares of USHY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,228,470 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37.

