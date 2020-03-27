Phillips Financial Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,957. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

