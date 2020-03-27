Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Issues Earnings Results

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.40) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,449. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.96. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

