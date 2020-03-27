Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 12,128 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 85,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 85,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,637,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,943. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.