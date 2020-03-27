Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 127,677 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,677 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.84% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,546,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 51,133 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

