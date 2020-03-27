Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 180,200 Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,685 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 180,200 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 3.64% of LiqTech International worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 145,229 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,907 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,327,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,368 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,753. LiqTech International Inc has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIQT. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

