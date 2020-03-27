Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Position in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 423,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Frontline as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Frontline by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRO stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,704,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,985. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Frontline Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.04%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

FRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

