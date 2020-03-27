Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 316,354 Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 316,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Diamond S Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 516,018 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 2,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 423,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 407,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,157 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $4,237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $3,466,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of DSSI stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 625,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $410.60 million and a P/E ratio of -45.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

