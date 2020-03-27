Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 341,292 Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 341,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.34% of Golar LNG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,418,000 after buying an additional 507,003 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $4,529,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $1,839,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $1,592,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DNB Markets cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,800. The company has a market capitalization of $796.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

