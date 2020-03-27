Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 67,317 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 67,317 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hartree Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 173,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 89,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. 338,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $494.48 million, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $248.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBLK. BidaskClub cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. DNB Markets cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

