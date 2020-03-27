Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,825 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,586,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.86. 11,167,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,159,416. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.44 and a 200 day moving average of $282.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.