Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 468.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $9.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.15. 1,504,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.30.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

