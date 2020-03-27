Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $8.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,354 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.55 and its 200 day moving average is $228.39. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.1703 per share. This is a positive change from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.