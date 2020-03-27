Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 73,351,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,391,156. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.