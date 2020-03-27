Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,021,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.59. 13,337,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,383,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.22. The company has a market cap of $479.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.09. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TH Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

