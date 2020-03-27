Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,400 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Pattern Energy Group worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,054,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Pattern Energy Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,442 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 153,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGI remained flat at $$26.74 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.52. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -482.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEGI. National Bank Financial set a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

