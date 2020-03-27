Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,477 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Sapiens International worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 378.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 149,599 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Sapiens International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 39,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Sapiens International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 485,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 121,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNS. BidaskClub downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of SPNS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.62. 59,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,941. The stock has a market cap of $914.91 million, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

