Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.26 Million in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth about $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 3.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.79.

NKE stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.23. 14,181,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,755,081. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.