Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.41 Million in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 47,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Baidu from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,111,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.22. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $186.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 113.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

