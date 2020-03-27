Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.84 Million in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,809,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,945,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.